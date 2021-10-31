NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League continued Sunday as it came off worst from a frenetic four-minute spell against Leeds.
Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win at Carrow Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s team picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele leveled in the 58th. Just two minutes later, the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as Norwich's winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches, 10 of them this season.
Norwich, which lost 7-0 at Chelsea in its previous league game, is bottom with only two points. Leeds has 10 points from 10 games.
After a lack of clear-cut opportunities during the first half, that all changed at the beginning of the second.
First, Raphinha rifled home for his fourth goal of the season. Daniel James passed out to the Brazilian on the right and the Leeds No. 10 cut inside Omobamidele and Grant Hanley before he fired back across goal into the bottom corner.
Norwich responded two minutes later after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier passed the ball out for a corner, which Milot Rashica whipped in for Omobamidele to head home for his first professional goal.
Leeds retook the lead on the hour mark. Kalvin Phillips passed into the path of Rodrigo, who was given too much time and let fly from 30 yards (meters) with a swirling left-footed drive that slipped through Krul and found the net.
Bielsa’s delight was briefly interrupted when Raphinha clattered into his manager after trying to keep the ball in play but his side was able to hold out for an important three points.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.