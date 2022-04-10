NORWICH, England (AP) — Burnley squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety, losing 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.
French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the box following a corner.
The home side fended off multiple attempts by Burnley to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann.
Burnley remains 18th in the table, four points adrift of Everton, which extended its margin of safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday.
Norwich remains rooted to the foot of the table despite the victory, seven points adrift of Everton in 17th.
