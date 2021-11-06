NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Isaac Javonis recovered a fumble in the end zone for a game-winning score with 36 seconds left and Northwestern State stopped a final Houston Baptist drive in the red zone to complete a 28-24 comeback win on Saturday.
HBU's Orion Olivas was sacked for a loss of 15 yards by Nanai Nathalohn and Jared Pedraza on the final play to preserve the 17-point comeback.
Northwestern State (2-7, 2-4 Southland) defeated Houston Baptist (0-9, 0-6) for the second time this season.
Houston Baptist built a 17-0 lead on the strength of touchdown runs by Tyson Thompson and Xzavier Ford. The freshman Olivas, who threw for 281 yards, was 8-for-8 passing on the opening drive. Gino Garcia added a 48-yard field goal.
Northwestern State put together four unanswered scoring drives — three touchdowns, a field goal and no successful PATs — to lead 21-17 by 5:27 of the fourth quarter, setting up a wild finish.
Houston Baptist wrested the lead back, 24-21 on Ford's second touchdown run of the day. Northwestern State's Gavin Landry, appeared to be stopped and stripped of the ball at the 1 on the Demons' ensuing possession, but Javonis recovered in the end zone for the win.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.