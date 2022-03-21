DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daylen Kountz scored 29 points and Northern Colorado beat UNC Asheville 87-84 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday.
Kountz hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Dru Kuxhausen had 18 points for Northern Colorado (22-15). Bodie Hume added 15 points and Kur Jongkuch had 11 points.
Drew Pember and LJ Thorpe each had 24 points for the Bulldogs (17-15). Tajion Jones had 13 points.
