FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored five points in the final 44 seconds to allow Northern Arizona eke out a 74-72 win over Idaho on Monday.
Mikey Dixon gave the Vandals a 70-69 lead with 61 seconds left in the game, but Cone answered with a layup to put the Lumberjacks in front, then hit three of four shots from the line to preserve the win.
Nik Mains and Cone scored 24 points apiece. The 24 points tied a career high for Mains. Ezekiel Richards had 5 points and five blocks for Northern Arizona (6-9, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt added 14 rebounds.
Trevante Anderson had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Vandals (3-13, 0-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Dixon added 17 points. Rashad Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.
