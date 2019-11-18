If your morning plans include driving north on Interstate 5 through Lakewood, delay your travels, said the Washington State Department of Transportation after a major traffic incident closed all northbound lanes during Monday's early commute.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a semi truck from Cheesecake Factory that was full of shrimp and cheesecake caught fire near the main gate of Joint Base Lewis McChord and Berkeley Street at around 1 a.m.
While emergency response crews were at the scene of the fire, shortly before 4 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle crashed into two fire trucks, a patrol car, a WSDOT vehicle and a civilian vehicle, Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter.
The driver of the SUV had been fleeing Thurston County sheriff's deputies, Batiste said.
Police did not immediately say what caused the semi to catch fire or why the driver of the SUV was fleeing law enforcement, but said a State Police spokesperson would answer questions later this morning.
Deputies had ended the chase, but the vehicle continued north on I-5 to Lakewood, where the driver crashed, Batiste said.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Batiste, but no other injuries were reported.
The roadway's left shoulder was opened for a short period of time around 6 a.m. Monday, but that was only to release some backed-up traffic, according to WSDOT.
State troopers and WSDOT said the shoulder will likely be closed again and drivers should continue to avoid the area.
