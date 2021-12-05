North Texas (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
TOP PLAYERS
North Texas: RB DeAndre Torrey, 1,215 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.
Miami: WR Jack Sorenson, in his sixth season, is sixth in the nation with 1,290 yards on 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
North Texas: Since losing in the 1948 Salad Bowl, North Texas is 2-9 in bowl games and has lost its last four. They won their last five games to become bowl eligible following a six-game losing streak.
Miami: Has lost 31 straight games against nonconference FBS opponents dating to a win over Army in 2011. The last bowl win was over Middle Tennessee in the 2010 GoDall.com Bowl.
LAST TIME
This will be the first time these teams meet.
BOWL HISTORY
North Texas: First appearance in Frisco Football Classic, 13th in school history.
Miami: First appearance in the Frisco Football Classic, 13th in school history.
