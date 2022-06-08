Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&