YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, TaMerik Williams ran for two scores and North Dakota State beat Youngstown State 49-17 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of its 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.
North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) had scoring plays of 49, 50, 61, 71 and 84 to bounce back from its first loss of the season. NDSU has not lost back-to-back games since a five-game losing streak in the 2009 season.
Williams carried it a career-high 18 times for 137 yards, including a 50-yard score, and Miller was 10 of 14 for 169 yards for North Dakota State. Jalen Bussey, Hunter Luepke and TK Marshall also had rushing scores.
Bussey scored from 61-yards out and Marshall capped the scoring with an 84-yard touchdown run. Marshall, who entered with 55 yards rushing this season, also had a 60-yard run.
At the half, NDSU had a 287-90 advantage in total yards and an 18-point lead. The Bison finished with 623 yards, while holding YSU to 288.
Mitch Davidson threw for two touchdowns, both to Bryce Oliver, for Youngstown State (2-7, 1-6), which has lost 10 straight in the series.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.