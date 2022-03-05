SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 22 points as North Dakota State rolled past Denver 82-62 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Tyree Eady had 15 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (22-9). Grant Nelson added 14 points. Sam Griesel had 11 points and eight assists.
KJ Hunt had 16 points for the Pioneers (11-21). Tevin Smith added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.