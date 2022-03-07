SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored a season-high 26 points, tying his career high, as North Dakota State rolled past Oral Roberts 92-72 in the semifinals of the Summit League tournament on Monday night.
Grant Nelson added 20 points for the Bison. Nelson also had eight rebounds. Griesel added nine rebounds and eight assists.
Rocky Kreuser had 16 points for North Dakota State (23-9).
Max Abmas had 28 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Issac McBride added 19 points. Francis Lacis had 10 rebounds.
North Dakota State will play South Dakota State for the tournament championship on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.