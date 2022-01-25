LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miles Norris had a career-high 31 points as UC Santa Barbara romped past Cal State Northridge 72-45 on Tuesday night.
Norris hit 11 of 13 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Amadou Sow had 17 points for UC Santa Barbara (8-7, 1-3 Big West Conference), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Calvin Wishart added six rebounds.
Cal State Northridge totaled 13 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Elijah Hardy had 13 points for the Matadors (5-13, 1-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Darius Beane added 10 points. Fidelis Okereke had 12 rebounds.
