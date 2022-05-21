LYON, France (AP) — Cameron Norrie of Britain won his second ATP title of the year when he beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.
Norrie missed two match points on Molcan's serve in the second set, but took his third chance to end the final after 2 1/2 hours.
"It is my first title on the clay so it means a lot to me,” No. 11-ranked Norrie said.
His fourth career ATP singles title followed Delray Beach in February.
Molcan, ranked No. 47, was going for his first title.
