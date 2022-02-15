KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan beat Akron 61-57 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-20, 2-13 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings added 11 rebounds.
Akron totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Enrique Freeman had 16 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for the Zips (16-8, 9-5). Xavier Castaneda added 11 points.
Ali Ali, the Zips' leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to five points on 1-for-10 shooting.
The Broncos leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Western Michigan 74-73 on Jan. 18.
