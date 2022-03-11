NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. and Jalen Hawkins scored 19 points each, Dana Tate Jr. tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 72-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.
Kris Bankston had 14 points and four blocks for Norfolk State (23-6).
Malik Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for Morgan State (13-14). Isaiah Burke added 14 points. Chad Venning had three blocks.
