NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Dycom Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $90.60.
The provider of specialty contracting services reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.
Ross Stores Inc., up $5.45 to $95.
The discount retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up $1.58 to $16.99.
The information technology company raised its profit forecast for the year.
First Solar Inc., down $6.11 to $69.51.
The largest U.S. solar company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
Nordstrom Inc., up $7.39 to $26.93.
The department store operator gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., up $1.46 to $16.90.
The sporting goods retailer's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.
Ford Motor Co., up $1.40 to $18.10.
The auto maker will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into separate businesses.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $4.69 to $31.16.
The clothing chain's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
