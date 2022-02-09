ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Dean Noll had a career-high 23 points as Cornell beat Columbia 88-75 on Wednesday night.
Keller Boothby had 17 points for Cornell (13-7, 5-4 Ivy League). Sarju Patel and Nazir Williams each had 11 points. Noll made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 15 points for the Lions (4-17, 1-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Noah Robledo added 15 points and Robbie Stankard had 11 points.
