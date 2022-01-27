JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 15 points to help Jacksonville turn back Lipscomb 66-59 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory at home.
Bryce Workman had 12 points for the Dolphins (12-7, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gyasi Powell added 11 points and Mike Marsh grabbed 12 rebounds.
Greg Jones had 14 points for the Bisons (9-13, 2-5), who scored a season-low 20 in the second half. Jacob Ognacevic and Will Pruitt added 10 points apiece.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
