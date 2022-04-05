U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) recently took to “Fox News Sunday” to outline his “plan to Rescue America.” At one point in the interview, Sen. Scott stated that “Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years.” This is a narrative that is at worst false and at best misleading. It is important to provide some context as to where that figure comes from, and while there is cause for concern, it is not a doomsday scenario, nor an unfixable problem.
The problems facing Social Security are real, and Sen. Scott is not the only individual trumpeting a version of this claim. Members of the media have contributed as well, including a headline from The New York Times last August that read “Social Security is projected to be insolvent a year earlier than previously forecast.” With statements and headlines like this, it is easy to see why, according to the Pew Research Center, 42% of Americans who are not retired believe that they will receive no benefits from Social Security.
So, where exactly are these concerning claims using words like “insolvent” and “bankrupt” coming from? Until recently, money collected from paychecks covered all payments to retirees and even allowed for the growth of a large trust fund. These reserve funds were relatively modest from program creation in the 1930s through the mid-1980s. However, as the baby-boomer generation entered the workforce, a large number of workers for every retiree allowed the fund to swell from $109 billion dollars in 1988, to nearly $3 trillion today.
The trust-fund balance is now beginning to decrease, as a result of demographic changes and improved life expectancy. Baby boomers are now at or near retirement, and as such, there are fewer workers for every retiree. According to analysts at the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, the trust fund will be depleted in approximately 12 years time, assuming no policy changes are made.
For those not familiar with the particulars of how Social Security is financed, it is easy to see how these claims and headlines may cause worry about whether they can rely on the program for retirement income. After 2034, based on current projections, Social Security will only be able to pay about 78% of benefits. This is of course problematic, but certainly not an indication that in 2034 payments will stop flowing entirely. For the last 30-plus years, most of the money withheld from paychecks went directly to current retirees, with the surplus contributing to the trust-fund balance. Moving forward, money will still be coming in to cover most of the obligations, just not all of them. Congress should pass the act known as “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust” which would change the earnings subject to taxation. Currently only income below $147,000 is taxed, meaning an individual making $150,000 annually pays as much Social Security tax as Russell Wilson. This bill would subject income above $400,000 to the payroll tax. Taking this action would increase taxes on a small portion of wealthy Americans and ensure a better retirement outlook for millions of American seniors.
Whether the terms bankrupt and insolvent accurately describe the future financial picture of Social Security is debatable, but what is more important is how people interpret those words, and make predictions and decisions about retirement. Policy action is needed to fix the funding shortfall, that is clear. However, policymakers and the media should take care not to exaggerate these concerns, as it erodes trust in what is arguably the most successful, enduring and popular safety-net program in the country.
