SPOKANE — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga rallied to beat San Francisco 71-54 on Thursday night for its 19th consecutive victory.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which trailed at halftime. The Bulldogs are seeking to go undefeated in the league for the second consecutive season.
Gonzaga outscored the Dons 49-23 in the second half for the win.
Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7), which lost 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1. The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to their last win in 2012.
With the victory, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.
Gonzaga has won 40 straight regular-season conference games and 37 straight home games. Both the longest streaks in the nation.
Zags women clinch WCC crown
LOS ANGELES — Jill Townsend scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half and No. 13 Gonzaga pulled away for a 75-47 win over Loyola Marymount to clinch the outright West Coast Conference women’s championship.
Jenn Wirth and Kaylynne Truong added 11 points apiece for Gonzaga (26-2, 15-1), which won its third straight, and Kayleigh Truong had 10. It was a career high for Kaylynne Truong.
LMU was 9-of-12 shooting in the first quarter with a pair of three-pointers and with a 10-0 run led 21-17. The Lions went 3 of 10 in the second quarter but managed a 30-30 tie, were 2 of 11 in the third when Townsend took over and 3 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
Ciera Ellington and Raychel Stanley led Loyola Marymount (6-20, 3-11), which has lost seven straight, with nine points each.