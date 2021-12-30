OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers.
This change aligns with the Ontario government’s decision Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues. The government capped crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less.
The new capacity limits will go into effect Friday when the NBA's Toronto Raptors are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Clippers.
Skate Canada will offer refunds for all purchased tickets for the skating event at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13. The competition helps Canada decide who will represent it at the Beijing Olympics in February.
The governing body said the senior event will be held, but the exhibition gala has been canceled.
Media also will not attend in person.
The province has set several records for daily COVID-19 infections in quick succession, with the latest peak — 13,807 new infections — reported Thursday. The province also had eight new deaths due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.