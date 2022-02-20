ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Michigan take over first place in the Big Ten with a 71-59 victory over 13th-ranked Maryland on Sunday.
Laila Phelia contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten). It was the Wolverines’ second win over the Terrapins this season, also beating Maryland 69-49 on Jan. 16.
“Our kids were really locked in,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We had a week to regroup, refocus and come out today against the top team in the country, a top team in our league, and did a tremendous job. Just proud of the way our kids played today.”
The game was tied at 24 at the half and Michigan led 40-39 late in the third quarter before scoring five of the final seven points of the period on a three-point play by Emily Kiser and two free throws by Phelia to go up four.
Maryland (20-7, 12-4) got within two early in the fourth before Hillmon’s three-point play started a 10-0 run that put the game away. Maddie Nolan’s layup capped the burst with 6:37 left and made it 55-43. The Terrapins could only get within five the rest of the way.
“It was an extremely physical game, but I thought it was a tough shooting night for us,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “You saw that with our shots not falling, missing point-blank layups and free throws — things that we typically are very good at.”
Chloe Bibby led the Terrapins with 15 points.
UP NEXT:
Maryland: Hosts No. 5 Indiana on Friday.
Michigan: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.
