KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 84-60 victory over Georgia State on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6 Key, who also collected 11 rebounds, was one of five Lady Volunteers (9-0) in double figures. Keyen Green scored 14, Sara Puckett had 12, Brooklynn Miles 11 and Jordan Horston 10.
Taniyah Worth scored 13 for Georgia State (4-5), which had no answer for Tennessee's size. The Lady Vols controlled the boards, 62-33.
Georgia State is only the second team (the other was Texas) to score at least 60 points against Tennessee.
ODDS & ENDS
Tennessee’s victory over the Panthers was win No. 1,410 in the program’s history, compared with 351 losses. … Rae Burrell, who was the top scorer back from last year's team, has been missing since early in the season due to a knee injury. She remains out indefinitely. ... Marta Suarez, another starter this season, will miss the entire year after having foot surgery.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia State: Georgia State will continue its season relying on experience. The Panthers returned five players who started at least 10 games in 2020-21.
Tennessee: The Lady Vols have had fourth-quarter comebacks in four games this season to remain undefeated. They continue to gain confidence while playing without injured starters Burrell and Suarez.
UP NEXT
Georgia State: The Panthers host Florida A&M on Tuesday in a tuneup for next weekend’s GSU Classic featuring Tulsa and Charleston Southern.
Tennessee: The Lady Vols have a week off to prepare for defending national champion Stanford, which visits Thompson-Boling Arena next Saturday in Tennessee’s first marquee game as a top-10 team.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.