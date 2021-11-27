NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 4 Indiana survived a late rally by Miami to win 53-51 on Saturday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.
Ali Patberg added 13 points for the Hoosiers (5-1), who were plagued by turnovers, committing 24 in the game.
Indiana led 39-38 late in the third quarter before the team scored 13 of the next 15 points to get some breathing room. Five different players, including Patberg, scored during the game-changing spurt. Her layup with 5:02 left made it 52-40.
Miami (4-2) wouldn't go away as Kelsey Marshall scored the next 11 points to get the Hurricanes with 52-51 with 43.9 seconds left. Marshall was hitting from all over, converting a three-point play and making two 3-pointers. Her drive to the basket made it a one-point game.
Patberg missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but Mackenzie Holmes grabbed the offensive rebound with 13 seconds left, giving the Hoosiers another possession. Miami was forced to foul a few times to get Indiana into the bonus.
Holmes converted one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to make it 53-51. Marshall had a chance to win the game, but her 3-pointer from the wing bounced off the rim.
She finished with 20 points for Miami.
Indiana was coming off a three-point loss to No. 7 Stanford on Thursday in the opener of the tournament.
The Hurricanes (4-2) once again had a solid defensive effort, but struggled at times on offense. They were down 28-13 in the second quarter before battling back.
The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt. There were high school-style bleachers behind the two benches for fans.
TIP-INS
Miami is 5-33 all-time against teams ranked in the top five, but seven of the last 11 meetings have been single-digit affairs for the Canes. ... This was Miami's first tournament played outside the United States.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: Coach Katie Meier's team gained valuable experience against a top-five team.
Indiana: The Hoosiers found a way to grind out the victory, which should help them as the season progresses.
UP NEXT
Miami: Visits No. 2 Maryland on Thursday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Indiana: Hosts No. 5 N.C. State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.