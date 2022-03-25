No. 3 UCLA scored three runs in the first inning and made it stand up to beat No. 9 Washington 3-2 on Friday at Husky Softball Stadium.
Pac-12 home-run leader Baylee Klingler was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI for the Huskies (20-8, 1-3 Pac-12), who have lost three in a row.
Gabbie Plain (9-4) picked up the loss. She gave up three runs on five hits in a complete-game. She struck out eight and walked four.
Faraimo struck out eight for the Bruins (26-3, 4-0).
Track and field
• Washington’s Brian Fay broke the school record in the 10,000 in 28 minutes 22.31 seconds at the Raleigh (N.C.) Relays. Kieran Lumb was 3 seconds behind for the No. 2 time in UW history. Tibebu Proctor’s record was broken by nine seconds.
Baseball
• Matt Boissoneault’s homer capped a four-run first inning as host Seattle (7-12, 5-2 WAC) beat Dixie State 13-6. Boissoneault was 4 for 5 with three RBI.
• Jacob Tobias was 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBI as Arizona State (10-13, 2-2 Pac-12) opened a series with visiting UW with a 12-5 win. Michael Snyder was 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBI for the Huskies (12-9 4-3).
• Bryce Matthews capped a seven-run second inning with a grand slam as Washington State (10-11, 2-5 Pac-12) scored a 7-5 road win at Stanford (9-9, 1-6).
More softball
• Seattle U (17-14, 3-2 WAC) split a doubleheader at Utah Valley (11-12, 2-3), winning the opener 8-4 and losing the nightcap 9-1. Carley Nance homered in both games for the Redhawks.
Golf
• Washington sat in a tie for fourth after two rounds of the Goodwin tournament at Stanford. UW is at 12-under. Washington State tied for 14th at 2-under.
• The Washington women sat at 14th at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix at 15-over.
Hockey
• Nico Huuhtanen had a hat trick and an assist as the Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 7-2. Jackson Berezowski had three assists for Everett.
• Lukas Svejkovsky scored twice, and Jared Davidson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Vancouver Giants 5-2.
