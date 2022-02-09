PULLMAN — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and the No. 24 Oregon women rolled past Washington State 83-30 on Wednesday for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.
Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series.
Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Sedona Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12).
Bella Murekatete had nine points and nine rebounds, and Krystal Leger-Walker added eight points for Washington State (14-8, 6-5). Charlisse Leger-Walker, averaging 17.2 points, was held to four points on 2-of-14 shooting and Johanna Teder, averaging 10.6, went scoreless on eight field-goal attempts.
The Cougars finished 11 of 63 from the field (17.5%), including 3 of 29 from three-point range. Washington State was also outrebounded 53-33.
