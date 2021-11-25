ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points, Kayla Wells added 10 points and No. 23 Texas A&M used a late run to pull away for a 57-46 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam.
Wells and Pitts made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nixon added a jumper and a 3 before Pitts hit two free throws to cap a 13-1 run over the final 4 minutes.
Maliyah Johnson finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (5-0).
The Aggies have won a program record 21 consecutive non-conference games, dating to a loss against Florida State on December 1, 2019.
Dayshanette Harris led Pitt (4-1) with 16 points and Liatu King scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.
Texas A&M, which went into the game shooting 48.1% from 3-point range — No. 1 nationally — and averaging 89.0 points per game, shot just 29% (21 of 72) from the field, including 6 of 19 (31,6%) from behind the arc. The Aggies, however, made 4 of 6 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range down the stretch.
Pitt made just one field goal and went 3 of 6 from the free-throw line over the final 6 minutes.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.