The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence's game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars' program.
The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.
This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs.
Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas' program.
In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, about 775 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 -- more than 400 women’s games and nearly 370 men’s games. The majority of the COVID-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.
