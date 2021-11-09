TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points and No. 21 South Florida held off UT Rio Grande Valley 63-56 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
Sydni Harvey added 13 points for the Bulls with Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam adding 10 and Bethy Mununga pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring nine points.
Taylor Muff scored 15 points for the Vaqueros.
USF scored the first 10 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. Harvey scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Tsineke scored six. A Tsineke jumper early in the second quarter made it 28-14.
An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put USF ahead 63-50 with 4:23 remaining.
USF shot 33% for the game while UTRGV was 38.5%. The Vaqueros hurt their own cause with 23 turnovers which led to 19 points for USF.
——-
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.