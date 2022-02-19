PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and the No. 20 Brigham Young women's basketball team dominated the middle two quarters Saturday to romp to a 63-39 victory over Gonzaga.
Paisley Harding, a former standout at Glacier Peak High in Snohomish whose maiden name is Paisley Johnson, added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2 overall, 13-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Zags this season.
Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets.
The game drew 6,289, the largest home crowd for a women's game at the BYU Marriott Center.
BYU shot 45.1% and limited Gonzaga to 25.5%. The Zags (21-6, 12-2) entered the game leading the WCC in three-point accuracy at 35.2% but made a mere 18.8% (3 of 16) against the Cougars.
Melody Kempton led Gonzaga with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting. No other Zag made more than two field goals. Kayleigh Truong added nine points.
In winning the first game Feb. 5 at Gonzaga, BYU outscored the Zags 42-15 in the second half for a 62-50 victory. This time the Cougars outscored Gonzaga 39-13 in the middle two quarters.
Gonzaga went 1 of 11 in the second quarter with four turnovers and BYU had a 16-5 scoring advantage to take a 36-22 lead. Gonzales had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting at the break. She finished 8 of 10 from the field.
The Zags were 3 of 11 in the third quarter, BYU was 3 of 6 on three-pointers and 10 of 16 overall in that quarter and took a 50-25 lead into the fourth.
