LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA signed a center and two guards on Wednesday as part of its 2022 recruiting class.
Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10 center, is out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California.
Amari Bailey, a 6-3 guard, plays for Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a shortened season last spring.
Dylan Andrews, a 6-3 guard at Compass Prep School in Arizona, grew up in Los Angeles. He played his first three prep seasons at Windward School in LA.
