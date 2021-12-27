BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 19 LSU beat Samford 83-47 on Monday night for its 11th straight victory.
LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season.
LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall.
Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season for LSU. Ajae Petty added 12 points. The Tigers scored 23 points off of 16 Samford turnovers.
Sussy Ngulefac led Samford (4-9) with 18 points. Andrea Cournoyer, averaging 17.8 points, was just 4-of-21 shooting and finished with 11 points.
LSU’s SEC opener is scheduled to be against No. 13 Georgia on Thursday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.