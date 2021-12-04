PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Sedona Prince combined to score 48 points as the No. 18 Oregon women held off a late Portland rally to earn a 62-59 victory Saturday night.
Haylee Andrews' layup with 7 seconds left pulled the Pilots within three, 62-59, but her 3-point attempt following an Alex Fowler steal did not fall at the buzzer.
Price hit a jumper to start the fourth quarter that gave the Ducks a 50-41 lead, but Alex Fowler hit the first of two free throws with 2:16 left to cut the Pilots' deficit to four, 58-54.
Parrish hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and lead the Ducks (4-3) with 26 points. Prince scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Fowler finished with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Portland (6-2). Andrews finished with 10 points and six assists.
