ATLANTA (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45 on Sunday.
After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. Georgia Tech led 24-19 at halftime.
The Bruins (2-1) regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney's 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont's deficit to 45-43.
But Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets' 13 points down the stretch and Lorela Cubaj made 3 of 4 fouls shots and Belmont went cold and failed to score in the last four minutes.
Cubaj finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets had 16 assists on their 21-made baskets.
Destinee Wells scored 18 points for Belmont and Tuti Jones scored 12 points.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
