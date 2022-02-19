LOS ANGELES — Down two starters, No. 13 UCLA appeared vulnerable for an upset while the Washington men’s basketball team was seemingly poised for its biggest win of the season.
The Huskies pounced on the Bruins early and held them without a field goal for the first five minutes.
However, that’s about as good as it got for UW.
Washington struggled offensively and UCLA used the three-ball to hand the Huskies their third straight loss and a 76-50 defeat on Saturday night in front of 10,586 at Pauley Pavilion.
Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field while Jamal Bey 12 had points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. PJ Fuller added 10 points for UW, which fell to 13-12 and dropped to sixth in the Pac-12 at 8-7 with five regular-season games remaining.
Jaylen Clark finished with a career-high 25 points and David Singleton had a personal-best 22 for UCLA, which improved to 19-5 and 11-4.
“That’s a good veteran basketball team,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said when asked about UCLA. “They've got depth. They've got size. They've got guard play. They've got shooting. They can post you if you switch.
They’re physical. They’re big and strong. … They have some incredible offensive weapons.”
The latest loss ends a three-game stretch against ranked opponents for Washington, which lost 79-69 to No. 17 USC on Thursday and was hammered 92-68 against then-No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 12.
Considering the Bruins’ injury situation, the Huskies had hopes of capturing their first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2016.
The short-handed Bruins were without guard Johnny Juzang (sore hip) and forward Cody Riley (undisclosed reasons) while the Huskies didn’t have point guard Daejon Davis (right shoulder injury), who missed his fourth straight game.
“You see a guy like Juzang go down and you think you have a better chance at a win,” Hopkins said. “But in a program like that, the next guy can hurt you, too. … They have some incredible offensive weapons.”
Hopkins tweaked the lineup and gave junior forward Langston Wilson his first UW start in place of Fuller, who has struggled offensively in the past two games.
“We tried something,” Hopkins said. “We felt like the extra length could disrupt their three-point shot a little bit more. They did a really good job of moving it and finding their shooters. That’s the one thing that we try to take pride in. We haven’t had success when we’ve given up threes at a high percentage and we’ve had success when we defended it. Just got to do a better job of having awareness.”
Either UW’s lineup tweak or UCLA’s absences were responsible for the Huskies racing out to a 6-0 lead while the Bruins didn’t get their first bucket until the 14:48 mark.
But once the Bruins started scoring, they didn’t stop.
UCLA drained 10 of 22 three-pointers while Washington was 3 for 17 from long range.
The perimeter scoring disparity told part of the story in a game in which the Huskies were throttled in a variety of ways. UCLA had more rebounds (37-32), assists (18-5), second-chance points (21-11), points off turnovers (24-4) and fewer turnovers (7-14) while leading for more than 32 minutes.
Washington trailed 20-17 when UCLA used a 17-8 run to take a 37-25 lead into halftime.
“The biggest thing is we've got to figure out what’s happening,” Bey said. “There’s a few plays that teams are going to run on us that are starting to work and we've got to figure them out. Then when they miss, we can’t let them get the offensive rebound. That’s hurting us. And we’re giving away the three and the high-post shot. We've got to give away one or the other. We can’t give away both.”
The Huskies started the second half with guard Cole Bajema in the lineup for Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had concussion symptoms following a big hit in the first half and did not return.
Hopkins was immediately unsure when Matthews, UW’s second-leading scorer, would play again.
“Obviously it’s next man up,” Hopkins said. “We’re a little thin as it is, but guys like Cole got more minutes. Langston got minutes and we got Jackson (Grant) in there.”
Any chance of a Washington comeback quickly dissipated when UCLA began the second half with a 26-3 run to go up 63-28.
The only bright spot at the end for the Huskies was a 7-0 spurt that cut their deficit to 63-35 and forced Bruins coach Mick Cronin to call a timeout.
UCLA answered with nine straight points and the rout was on again.
“This was a great opportunity for us to see where we’re at and to see what we need to work on and what we need to get better at,” Bey said. “It was a good thing for us. We needed this. We needed this beatdown to wake us up.”
Washington ends the regular season with a five-games-in-12-days stretch starting Wednesday at Washington State. The in-state rivals meet again Saturday in Seattle.
