AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas beat Southeast Missouri State 88-47 on Wednesday.
Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4. Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon combined to score Texas' final 12 points of the second quarter for a 42-18 lead.
Harmon, Aliyah Matharu, and DeYona Gaston each scored 11 points for Texas (3-0), which plays at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.
Harmon, a freshman, was coming off a 21-point performance in a 61-56 victory over defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford on Sunday. Matharu, who transferred from Mississippi State, also had a big role in the upset with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.
Jaliyah Green scored 12 points and Taelour Pruitt added 10 for SE Missouri State (1-2)
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.