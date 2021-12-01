KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.
Tess Darby gave Tennessee its only double-digit lead of the first half on a 3-pointer to make it 30-19 and Dye scored the final eight Volunteer points of the half for a 38-30 lead.
Tennessee outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tennessee Tech opened the third-quarter scoring with a basket at 9:36 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter. The Lady Volunteers scored the opening eight points of the fourth for a 29-point lead before TTU made a basket with 7:41 left.
Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee (7-0), which plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday. Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.
Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5). The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 53-27.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.