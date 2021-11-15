TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Arizona cruised past Texas Southern 93-38 on Monday night.
Arizona jumped out to a 22-4 lead with six points from Reese. In the second quarter, Reese became the 15th player in school history to score at least 1,200 career points. She secured her double-double with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Lauren Ware added 12 points for Arizona (3-0). Freshmen reserves Aaronette Vonleh and Madison Conner each scored 10. Arizona scored 27 points off of 23 Texas Southern turnovers.
Niya Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (0-2). The Tigers were just 15 of 64 from the field (23%), including 0 for 10 from 3-point range.
After the game, Arizona raised its 2020-21 Final Four banner.
