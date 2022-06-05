KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally for a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday to win the Knoxville Regional.
The Volunteers (56-7) fell behind the Yellow Jackets (36-24) 4-0 after four innings, with two runs coming in the third on a throwing error and Stephen Reid's two-run homer in the fourth.
Tennessee scored two runs in the fifth without a hit and Trey Lipscomb had an RBI single in the seventh to get within 4-3.
Pinch-hitter Jared Dickey singled to open the ninth, Jordan Beck had a RBI double and Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moore came through with his single and Evan Russell singled in another run before a sacrifice fly by Cortland Lawson capped the scoring.
The Yellowjackets didn't go easily in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases for Tim Borden III's two-run single before Redmond Walsh got the final two outs.
Walsh (4-1) pitched the last two innings for the win. Dawson Brown (3-2) took the loss
