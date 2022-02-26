MORAGA, Calif. — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s stunned the No. 1 Gonzaga men's basketball team 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Zags from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference.
The top six teams in the AP media poll all lost Saturday.
Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels’ 18th consecutive victory at McKeon Pavilion.
Saint Mary's ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Zags in the 2019 WCC tournament title game.
Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6 overall, 12-3 WCC) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch three-pointers after missing his first seven shots.
Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1), which had already clinched the WCC regular-season title. Drew Timme had six points on 2-for-10 shooting and eight rebounds for the Zags.
Saint Mary’s had lost seven straight to its rivals from Spokane, including five straight at home, before pulling the upset.
The Zags had beaten the Gaels handily in Spokane two weeks earlier and had won 34 consecutive conference games, 33 by double-digits.
But Saint Mary’s never let Gonzaga get comfortable, leading from start to finish while winning its fourth straight since that loss to the Zags.
Gonzaga trailed by 16 points with 13 minutes remaining and got to 57-50 before Bowen buried a three-pointer. The Zags responded with four points, but Bowen made another three and Logan Johnson sank a pair of free throws.
The game drew a packed house, with scouts from the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons in attendance.
Two nights after thumping San Francisco 89-73, Gonzaga appeared sluggish and out of sync against Saint Mary’s. The Zags shot 31% in the first half and were outscored 17-5 over the final seven minutes before the break.
Timme, who was taunted by Gaels fans before the game as he practiced shooting from midcourt, was smothered by defenders every time he got the ball in the paint. Gonzaga’s leading scorer missed all eight shots he took in the first half, was called for a three-second violation in the key in the second half and nearly got hit with a technical after inadvertently tossing the ball near a referee’s head.
