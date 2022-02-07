MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood, with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.
The sportswear firm initially suspended its deal with Greenwood after his arrest last week, saying it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations.”
Nike announced on Monday that “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”
United has said the 20-year-old England forward will not be playing or practising with the club until further notice.
Greater Manchester Police said last Wednesday that Greenwood was “released on bail pending further investigation."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.