BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Nightwork, Nora Roberts
2. The War of Two Queens, Jennifer L. Armentrout
3. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector, Graham Brown
4. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
5. In the Blood, Jack Carr
6. Dream Town, David Baldacci
7. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
8. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner
9. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub
10. Two Nights in Lisbon, Chris Pavone
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
2. Finding Me, Viola Davis
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Endure, Cameron Hanes
5. Mordenkainen Presents, Wizards RPG Team
6. Fighting Words Devotional, Ellie Holcomb
7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
8. Phil, Alan Shipnuck
9. Created Equal, Ben Carson
10. The Cook You Want to Be, Andy Baraghani
Tribune Media Services
