NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kassim Nicholson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers beat SIU Edwardsville 81-65 on Thursday night.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 16 points for the Tigers (11-16, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd and Shakem Johnson scored 12 apiece and Monty Johal had 10.
Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (9-18, 3-11). DeeJuan Pruitt added 13 points and seven rebounds. Shamar Wright had 12 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Tennessee State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 75-70 on Jan. 27.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
