MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Lew Nichols III ran for three scores and 219 yards and Central Michigan piled up 567 yards of offense and beat Ball State 37-17 on Wednesday night.
Nichols topped 2,000-career rushing yards when he ran for 131 yards in the first half against the Cardinals.
After a 7-7 first quarter, Nichols scored on runs of 2 and 66 yards sandwiched around a 50-yard end-around by Kalil Pempleton.
Just before halftime, Drew Plitt led a 14-play, 81-yard drive for Ball State that ended with a 6-yard scoring pass to Yo’Heinz Tyler which reduced the Cardinals' deficit to 28-17.
Midway through the third, however, Central Michigan (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) put it out of reach when Nichols carried it in from the 1 finishing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.
Plitt threw for 170 yards for Ball State (5-6, 3-4).
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.