THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 22 points as Nicholls State routed Mississippi Valley State 104-73 on Saturday.
Pierce Spencer had 14 points for Nicholls State (8-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Latrell Jones added 14 points. Devante Carter had 11 points.
Robert Carpenter had 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-9). Gary Grant added 19 points. Caleb Hunter had 10 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Nicholls State defeated Mississippi Valley State 95-80 on Dec. 9.
