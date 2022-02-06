NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 26 points as Niagara topped Iona 80-71 on Sunday, ending the Gaels' eight-game winning streak.
Noah Thomasson added 23 points for the Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio had 12 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Cintron added 12 boards.
Elijah Joiner had 22 points for the Gaels (19-4, 11-1). Tyson Jolly and Walter Clayton Jr. both scored 12.
The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Gaels. Iona defeated Niagara 78-55 on Jan. 16.
