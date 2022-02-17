NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington.
The league announced the fine Thursday.
Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night's loss in Nashville. It was the Predators' third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes.
The Predators currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They lead the NHL for the most minor (192) and major (33) penalties, and their average of 12.9 penalty minutes per game also is a league-high.
