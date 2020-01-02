NEW YORK (AP) — From the Immaculate Reception, already voted the best play in NFL history, to the Dolphins' perfect season that has been selected as the all-time top team, the NFL is searching for its greatest moment.

As part of its celebration of the 100th season of play, the league is conducting balloting for its most iconic moment at NFL.com/greatestmoment and is encouraging fans to vote for one of the 32 team nominations.

Voting will determine the top eight AFC and NFC moments until Jan. 9 at midnight EST. That will leave 16 contenders that will be cut to eight across both conferences in voting from Jan. 9 until midnight EST on Jan. 16.

Those eight moments will be reduced to four in balloting from Jan. 16 to midnight EST on Jan. 23. From the final four, fans will choose the No. 1 overall moment in voting from Jan. 23-noon on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

Video clips and text describing each team's moment will be available when fans vote. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.

The 32 contenders:

Baltimore RavensThe Mile-High Miracle
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati BengalsJennings’ Kickoff Return
Cleveland Browns1964 NFL Championship
Denver BroncosElway’s Helicopter Run
Houston TexansWatt’s Pick 6
Indianapolis ColtsJackson’s Interception
Jacksonville JaguarsTaylor’s 90-Yard Touchdown
Kansas City Chiefs65 Toss Power Trap
Los Angeles ChargersEpic in Miami
Miami DolphinsThe Perfect Season
New England Patriots28-3
New York Jets
Oakland RaidersMarcus Allen’s Reverse Run
Pittsburgh SteelersThe Immaculate Reception
Tennessee TitansMusic City Miracle
NFC
Arizona CardinalsFitz to the Post
Atlanta Falcons2016 NFC Championship
Carolina PanthersSmith’s Game-Winning TD
Chicago BearsBears Super Bowl XX
Dallas Cowboys
Detroit LionsThanksgiving in Detroit
Green Bay PackersThe Ice Bowl
Los Angeles RamsThe Tackle
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans SaintsPorter’s Pick 6
New York GiantsThe Helmet Catch
Philadelphia EaglesPhilly Special
San Francisco 49ersThe Catch
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay BuccaneersBarber’s Pick 6
Washington RedskinsRiggo’s Run

