NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 14:
NFC
CLINCHED: None
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-2) vs. L.A. Rams (8-4), Monday night
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
1. ARI win or tie OR
2. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
3. MIN loss or tie + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR
4. SF loss + NOR loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday night
Green Bay clinches NFC North title with:
1. GB win + MIN loss or tie OR
2. GB tie + MIN loss
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. GB win + NOR loss or tie + SF loss OR
2. GB win + NOR loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-3) vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South title with:
1. TB win + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. TB tie + CAR loss + NOR loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.