After shoring up their offensive line in Thursday's first round, the Seahawks are on the clock with back-to-back picks early in Friday's second round.
What will they do with pick Nos. 40 and 41? And which positions will Seattle focus on when the start of the third round and pick No. 72 rolls around?
We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Draft times
2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 9: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN)
2nd round, pick No. 41
3rd round, pick No. 72
4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ)
5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN)
6th round, pick No 153
7th round, pick No. 229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.